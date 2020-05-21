Texas Children’s Hospital Is Shifting To Telemedicine In The Time Of Covid-19

Texas Children’s first priority is the safety of their patients, their families, and staff.

You may be surprised, but many parts of a physical exam can be conducted through a telemedicine visit!

Currently, Texas Children’s Hospital is offering a mix of in-person visits and telemedicine visits. They are carefully selecting who needs to be seen in-person, while also taking into account patient and family preferences.

Examples of patients that may be seen in person are those requiring special testing or procedures or specialized physical exams

The reason they are still limiting the number of in-person visits is to ensure that patients can maintain social distancing in the elevators, lobby, and hallways.

They perform temperature checks of every employee and patient/caregiver with a thermal imaging camera and distribute masks to all.

How does the telemedicine visits work?

When the patient schedules an appointment, they describe the telemedicine visit and review the consent to be seen electronically. Within 48 hours of the appointment, the family will receive an email that contains a secure link. They download the software and can use the link ahead of time to practice. At the time of their appointment, you go to the email, click on the link, and voila, video with voice/audio and visual is available between both yourself, your child and the doctor. And it’s all secure and HIPPA compliant.

