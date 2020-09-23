Texas Advocacy Project’s Virtual Black & White Ball

Texas Advocacy Project provides free legal services for domestic violence and sexual assault across the state. The 14th Annual Black & White Ball presented by Accenture, their largest fundraiser of the year takes place virtually this year on Saturday, September 26th at 7 pm.

During times of economic distress, free legal services for survivors are needed at increased rates, making our mission more critical than ever. In times of disaster and crisis, including unemployment and economic fears, intimate partner violence increases and severity escalates.

If you are in a position to give this year, please support our work by purchasing a ticket or becoming a sponsor at www.texasadvocacyproject.org/black-white-ball

