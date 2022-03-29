Texans can forget about waiting in line to buy their lottery tickets. By purchasing lottery tickets online with their phone or computer, Texans can skip the line completely and simply sit back and relax while theLotter Texas does all the heavy lifting. Texans all across the state can start playing their favorite lotteries online today by visiting theLotter Texas online.



theLotter Texas is an online ticket purchasing service that lets residents of Texas play Texas Lottery games online with official tickets. theLotter Texas serves customers over the age of 18 within the state of Texas. The site offers official tickets to national lotteries including Powerball and Mega Millions, as well as Texas’s own Lotto Texas, Texas Two Step, and Cash Five.



Texans can get started right away by simply visiting theLotter Texas online and creating an account. Once you’re all set up you can choose which Texas lottery you wish to play and fill out your entries. You’ll immediately see that the form on the site looks exactly like the physical tickets you’re used to purchasing at the store, so if you’ve ever bought a lottery ticket before you’ll feel right at home from the get-go.

Players looking for more flexible and modern ways to play the lottery might also be interested in some of the site’s great features. For example, subscriptions let players play on a pay-as-you-go basis in every consecutive draw of their favorite lottery. That way you can make sure never to miss a draw, while saving money by getting every 7th ticket completely free. For even more control, you can check out multi-draw packages which let you choose the exact number of draws you want to play for in advance. Packages also come with discounts, so you’re saving both time and money. If all that’s not enough, players can increase their chances even more by buying shares in a public lottery pool or combining personal and group entries at a reduced price with bundles.



Once you’ve paid for your entry, the tickets are purchased from a licensed Texas Lottery retailer on your behalf and scanned into your online account, proving ownership and letting you see your tickets online whenever you want. It’s just that simple. If you win, theLotter Texas will notify you directly. All prizes up to $600 are automatically credited to your online account. It’s important to know that no matter how much you win, those winnings are all yours. theLotter Texas has no legal claim to your tickets and will never take a commission on your prizes. If you win a big prize, theLotter Texas will arrange for you to collect your winning ticket so that you can claim your winnings at the Texas Lottery Commission.



theLotter Texas doesn’t take any commission from players when they win so whatever prize you get is all yours. Texans from all over the state have already been winning prizes in the thousands, so join today for your chance to join our growing list of winners – all from the comfort of home.



To learn more and play the lottery online go to tx.thelotter.com.

This segment is paid for by theLotter and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.