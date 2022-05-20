Texans have proudly supported their state lottery for over three decades and because of that support the Lone Star State has been able to put billions of dollars towards good causes such as public education and assistance for veterans.

Recently, however, the Texas Lottery has been revolutionized as more and more Texans have started purchasing their lottery tickets online. Through theLotter Texas’s lottery courier service, Texans are now able to order their lottery entries online and have them purchased on their behalf at licensed retailers.

It’s clear that playing the lottery online is easier and more convenient than having to go out and buy physical tickets at a brick-and-mortar store, but now it’s also starting to pay off as theLotter Texas has had their first jackpot winner.

Robert Buffington, a farmer from Seguin, won the $25,000 Texas Cash Five jackpot prize on April 2, 2022 with a ticket he purchased online from theLotter Texas. According to Buffington, running a farm in a rural area makes it too inconvenient for him to purchase lottery tickets in person, so theLotter Texas’s services were the perfect solution to his problem.

Buffington is only the beginning. As Texans across the state try their luck at playing their favorite lotteries online it’s anyone’s guess where the next winner will come from and which jackpot they could win. Other than Cash Five, theLotter Texas also offers Lotto Texas and Texas Two Step, as well as national lotteries Powerball and Mega Millions.

Texans over the age of 18 can get started with their own lottery journey right away by visiting tx.thelotter.com and creating an account. From there, playing the lottery is as easy as selecting a lottery and filling out an entry. The online form will look familiar to anyone who’s ever purchased tickets at a store, except the online form requires no waiting in line.

After the tickets are paid for, theLotter Texas purchases them on the customer’s behalf from a licensed Texas Lottery retailer. The tickets are then scanned and uploaded to the customer’s account, proving ownership. Not only can the customer see the tickets from anywhere, they no longer have to worry about keeping track of small slips of paper that could be worth millions while also being easy to lose.

That’s not where the advantages for playing the lottery online end, though. theLotter Texas also gives Texans new ways to play. For those seeking finer control or boosted odds, these features will be incredibly attractive.

For example, subscriptions let players play on a pay-as-you-go basis in every consecutive draw of their favorite lottery. That way there’s no worrying about missing a draw. It’s also cheaper, as every 7thticket is completely free.

For even more control, players can purchase multi-draw packages, letting them choose the exact number of draws they wish to play for in advance. Like subscriptions, packages also come with discounts, saving the user both time and money.

If all that’s not enough, players can increase their chances even more by buying shares in a syndicate. theLotter Texas’s syndicate service proved itself on March 9, 2022 when a syndicate of 51 players won a $10,000Mega Millions prize.

When players win, theLotter Texas notifies them directly. All prizes up to $600 are automatically credited to the customer’s account and theLotter Texas takes no commission regardless of how much the prize is worth. For big prizes, theLotter Texas arranges for players to collect their winning ticket so that they can claim their winnings from the Texas Lottery Commission.

theLotter Texas’s services have been validated by a legal opinion stating that they comply with the rules of both Texas state and federal laws. As part of that compliance, players have to register and play with theLotter Texas while being physically present in Texas.

To learn more and play the lottery online go to tx.thelotter.com.

