After a summer of record jackpots people are more excited than ever about playing the lottery – especially when it comes to the big national powerhouses of Mega Millions and Powerball. It’s not just the dream of big cash prizes that has people so interested in draw games, but also the exciting new way to play that’s revolutionizing the lottery industry.

Thanks to innovative businesses like theLotter Texas, more and more Texans are ordering their Mega Millions and Powerball tickets right on their mobile devices. On tx.theLotter.com, players can also choose local favorites like Lotto Texas, Texas Two Step, and Cash Five and buy their tickets from the convenience of home or even on their phones while on the go.

New, unique ways to participate in Powerball

Ordering tickets on theLotter Texas isn’t only faster and more convenient now than making the trip to your local store. Participating in draw games like Powerball with theLotter provides more options and more flexibility for players than ever before.

On theLotter Texas, players can buy standard one-time entries just as they would regular tickets at the store, but they can also choose to take advantage of Multi-Draws and Subscriptions.

For many, regularly playing their lucky numbers in their favorite lottery is a lifelong tradition and theLotter Texas’s alternate ways to play make sure you never have to miss a draw. With Multi-Draws, you can choose to participate in a set amount of future draws in advance and receive discounts of up to 10% off. You can even subscribe to a lottery to continue playing in every consecutive draw until you choose to stop – while receiving every 7th ticket free.

Another popular way to play the lottery is with lottery pools but organizing and managing pools can often turn out to be incredibly stressful. On theLotter Texas, buying shares in a pool is just as easy as buying individual tickets, and for those who want a mix of both personal and group entries, there are plenty of bundles to pick from.

How can you participate in Mega Millions?

Companies like theLotter Texas describe themselves as lottery couriers. What that means is that instead of buying your own tickets as you would at a traditional physical retailer, theLotter Texas lets you quickly and easily participate in Mega Millions from your device by picking your lucky numbers and confirming your order, after which their fully vetted, qualified representatives purchase official tickets on your behalf.

Those tickets are then scanned into your account, proving your ownership, and making it possible for you to see them before the draw. That being said, you won’t have to check those tickets after each draw if you don’t feel like it because theLotter Texas will automatically notify you directly any time you win. Seeing as literally billions in lottery prizes go unclaimed every single year, this feature couldn’t be more needed.

theLotter Texas’s Mega Millions winners

Players who win through theLotter Texas still receive their full prizes commission free, after any relevant taxes, so there’s no downside to ordering tickets this way. While some may have been skeptical about changing the way they participate in draw games, players are already winning big prizes.

One of theLotter Texas’s lottery pools split a $10,000 prize playing Mega Millions in March of 2022. Even better than splitting $10,000, another theLotter Texas player won $10,000 all on his own in a different Mega Millions draw the following month. When asked if he would recommend theLotter Texas after his big win, Tavian S., a US Army service-member from Cedar Park responded, “Yes, actually I already have.”

theLotter Texas has even had a jackpot winner. Farmer Robert Buffington from Seguin claimed a $25,000 Texas Cash Five jackpot after matching all five numbers in the April 2, 2022 draw. “It is a big benefit for me to be home and do my picks when I want them and as I want them,” was what Buffington had to say after his win.

Texans can get started today

Getting started with theLotter Texas’s lottery courier service is simple and straightforward. Those interested can visit tx.theLotter.com and create an account. From then on it’s as easy as selecting Mega Millions, Powerball, or one of Texas’s local lotteries, choosing your lucky numbers, picking a payment method, and confirming your order. After that, theLotter Texas does all the work for you.

With top lotteries like Powerball and Mega Millions just a few clicks away, Texans can start playing right away. Players can also rest assured that lottery purchases go towards helping fund important programs for the state of Texas, such as public education and supporting veteran’s services.

Visit tx.theLotter.com to start buying Mega Millions and Powerball tickets today.

TheLotter Texas and its associated brands operate as an independent ticket purchasing service and are neither associated with nor endorsed by the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Texas Lottery, or any company that manages any product for which their services are employed. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly.

This segment is paid for by NJ Lotto LLC and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.