Recent record jackpots from both Mega Millions and Powerball have Texans more excited than ever about the lottery – after all, who wouldn’t want a piece of a $2.04 billion prize?

With more and more people turning to more convenient and modern ways to play the lottery, such as theLotter Texas’s lottery courier service, the question on everybody’s mind is: are players on these services actually winning big?

After both a jackpot winner and a million-dollar winner, the proof is in the pudding.

theLotter Texas’s big winners

theLotter Texas’s revenue comes from a service fee included with the sale of tickets – that means that players who win through the service receive their full prizes commission free, after any relevant taxes. While some may have been skeptical about changing the way they participate in draw games, players are already winning big prizes.

theLotter Texas’s first jackpot winner, farmer Robert Buffington from Seguin, won a $25,000 Texas Cash Five prize on April 2, 2022. According to him, “It is a big benefit for me to be home and do my picks when I want them and as I want them.”

Not long after, a Texan from Houston won a prize twice as big when they matched 4 numbers plus the Powerball to win $50,000 on October 15, 2022.

The best was yet to come, however, as on November 2, 2022, the Lotter Texas created its first millionaire. Not only did this lucky Texan win a $1 million second division Powerball prize, he did it on his very first day of playing on theLotter Texas. When asked about his experience of winning a life-changing amount of money straight from his phone he replied, “It was good, it was easy – a lot easier than going to a convenience store!”

Most recently, a San Antonian scored with an impressive jackpot. Robert Talerico snagged $525,000 in the Texas Two Step draw on February 20, 2023. The win left him in an absolute state of shock. As he put it, “I had to look at it like three times, like WHAT!?”

New, unique ways to participate in Powerball

Ordering tickets on theLotter Texas is both faster and more convenient than making the trip to your local store. Participating in draw games like Powerball with theLotter provides more options and more flexibility for players than ever before.

On theLotter Texas, players can buy standard one-time entries just as they would regular tickets at the store, but they can also choose to take advantage of Multi-Draws and Subscriptions.

For many, regularly playing their lucky numbers in their favorite lottery is a lifelong tradition and theLotter Texas’s alternate ways to play make sure you never have to miss a draw. With Multi-Draws, you can choose to participate in a set amount of future draws in advance and receive discounts of up to 10% off. You can even subscribe to a lottery to continue playing in every consecutive draw until you choose to stop – while receiving every 7th ticket free.

Another popular way to play the lottery is with lottery pools but organizing and managing pools can often turn out to be incredibly stressful. On theLotter Texas, buying shares in a pool is just as easy as buying individual tickets, and for those who want a mix of both personal and group entries, there are plenty of bundles to pick from.

How can you participate in Mega Millions?

Companies like theLotter Texas describe themselves as lottery couriers. What that means is that instead of buying your own tickets as you would at a traditional physical retailer, theLotter Texas lets you quickly and easily participate in Mega Millions from your device by picking your lucky numbers and confirming your order, after which their fully vetted, qualified representatives purchase official tickets on your behalf.

Those tickets are then scanned into your account, proving your ownership, and making it possible for you to see them before the draw. That being said, you won’t have to check those tickets after each draw if you don’t feel like it because theLotter Texas will automatically notify you directly any time you win. Seeing as literally billions in lottery prizes go unclaimed every single year, this feature couldn’t be more needed.

Texans can get started today

Getting started with theLotter Texas’s lottery courier service is simple and straightforward. Those interested can visit tx.theLotter.com and create an account. From then on it’s as easy as selecting Mega Millions, Powerball, or one of Texas’s local lotteries, choosing your lucky numbers, picking a payment method, and confirming your order. After that, theLotter Texas does all the work for you.

With top lotteries like Powerball and Mega Millions just a few clicks away, Texans can start playing right away. Players can also rest assured that lottery purchases go towards helping fund important programs for the state of Texas, such as public education and supporting veteran’s services.

Visit tx.theLotter.com to start buying Mega Millions and Powerball tickets today.

About theLotter Texas

theLotter Texas is an online ticket purchasing service enabling residents of Texas to play Texas lottery games from their device, with official Texas Lottery tickets, from the comfort of home.

Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly.

