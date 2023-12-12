Kerry Anderson, Trivia Master at Austin City Trivia joined Rosie to test her holiday knowledge! Austin City Trivia will be at Victory Lap every Tuesday this month.

Victory Lap

504 West 24th Street.

Open 12pm-2am; check out social media for tailgate early openings. West Campus’ newest, elevated sports bar serves drinks in an indoor/outdoor space celebrating Austin’s home teams.

Special Events

Every Tuesday in December there will be Austin City Trivia

Come watch NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championships December 14th-17th on the biggest screen in West Campus

December 14th-17th on the biggest screen in West Campus Party like an Alum beginning 12/16 with College Bowl Games shown on the big screen outside and smaller screens inside

Weekly Schedule

Sundays- Sunday Funday with $25 Party Packs (5 Beers and 5 Shots) and Mimosa Towers

Mondays- Marg Mondays with $4 Margaritas All Night

Tuesday- Tequila Tuesdays with $2 off any tequila cocktail and Trivia beginning 12/5

Wednesdays- Wild Wednesdays with $9 Beer Pitchers (32 oz)

Thursdays- Thirsty Thursday Night Football and Weekend Pre-Game with Happy Hour all day long

Fridays- Forget Your Week with half off frozen drinks

Saturdays- THE place to watch the Longhorns, whether they are at home or away, hosted by When Where What! Drinks specials announced on social media weekly.

Stay up-to-date with Austin City Trivia and all of their events by following along with them on Facebook!