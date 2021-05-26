Test Drive Two Electric Car Models At Polestar Austin

Dean Buschick, vice president of Polestar Austin, spoke with Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert about the new electric car brand branching off from Volvo Cars.

Polestar has two models available: Polestar 1, a luxury plug-in hybrid coupe and Polestar 2, a luxury 100% electric car — these are the first of an entire lineup of electric vehicles to come from Polestar in the future.

Austin is one of the first Polestar locations in the United States and first in Texas, why Austin?

“Polestar is about forward-thinking sustainability and technology, much like Austin, Texas. The Polestar 2 combines 100% electric propulsion with vegan interior options, reconstructed woods, and fewer plastics. It also has the first application of the Android Automotive operating system, integrating the best of Google into the car effortlessly.”

There are several electric carmakers out there or coming soon, what sets yours apart?

“The Polestar 2 launches without compromise. Dual electric motors provide 408 horsepower, all-wheel-drive stability, and 0-60 in 4.5 second performance as standard. While the Polestar 2 is new, the strength of its European design means there are no compromises on safety. The fit and finish of Polestar’s cars are also much better than the electric car competition.”

How can we learn more and experience Polestar cars ourselves?

“You can learn all about Polestar Austin, and models 1 and 2 at PolestarAustin.com. Trying out a Polestar 2 couldn’t be easier — sign up for an appointment online and Polestar will bring a 2 out to your location to view and test drive here in the Austin area. We also have Polestar models here at our location shared space with Volvo Cars of Austin, on Interstate 35 just south of the intersection with Highway 183.”

