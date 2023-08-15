Rosie joined Jerry Hill of Terrata Homes, part of the LGI Homes Family, with 20 years of building in Texas. They have moved in over 65,000 families into their thoughtfully designed and beautifully finished homes, which have outstanding value.

Terrata Homes offers transitional exterior home styles with four-sided masonry, which is popular today but still has a traditional feel. Learn more about their styles and floorplans at WhisperValleyAustin.com.

Whisper Valley offers a sustainable lifestyle, ecosmart zero-energy capable homes, and a wide variety of amenities for their community.

This segment is paid for by Whisper Valley by Taurus Investment Holdings and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.