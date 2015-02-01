Teriyaki Curry Chicken Toast from Sa-Ten

We kicked off Thursday by bringing a bit of east Austin right into your home….by way of our set of course. Sa-Ten Coffee and Eats is a new hot spot offering coffee and bites.Shop manager Janine Hurd joined us in the studio to show us a recipe for one of their most popular little nibbles. Sa-Ten is open daily–check their website for hours and information.They’re inside Canopy on Springdale Road.Or call them at 512-524-1544.

