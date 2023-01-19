Lunar New Year is coming up on January 22nd, and in celebration of the festivities, local, modern Japanese restaurant TenTen is bringing some special offerings to its menu and welcoming a new female sushi chef.

Chef Sachi Fujita is originally from Hiroshima, Japan with over 27 years of extensive experience in menu development, food preparation and culinary staff management.

Her first employers were half Italian and half Japanese, giving her the opportunity to work the sushi counter as a woman, which was very uncommon during the 1990s.

In 2005, she moved to Southern California where she ran the lobby sushi bar at the AJW Marriott.

Chef Sachi Fujita

After traveling across the globe, Sachie most recently landed in Austin, TX where she is now working as the new female sushi chef at TenTen.

Throughout her extensive courteous and respectful culinary career, Sachie has managed to take time outside of being a sushi chef to focus on the simple pleasures in life such as meditating daily. She enjoys cooking for her family and friends and bringing people together with the beauty of taste. Nonetheless, Sachie spends lots of her time outside of the kitchen with her husband and her mini pincher, Kiki. Kiki goes everywhere her parents go.

OFFERINGS:

Dishes:

– Quail legs with Japanese BBQ sauce and greens

– Seabass, tempura with pickled vegetables and aji amarillo sauce

– Smoked rabbit with salsa verde and seasonal vegetables



Cocktails:

– Lucky rabbit: cognac, cacao, mint, fresh cream

– Brave tiger: cognac, mezcal, apricot, yuzu

– Wise Dragon: cognac, gin, orgeat, Lemon