Tekton Research Seeks Healthy Volunteers For Plant-Derived COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

Dr. Paul Pickrell, Tekton Research medical director, spoke with Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert about an ongoing effort to meet the growing need for more vaccines worldwide.

Tekton Research, specifically, is asking for healthy volunteers for a phase three trial of a plant-derived COVID-19 vaccine. The two-dose shot has shown strong initial findings in previous research studies, including strong immune response and standard storage in a refrigerator.

With 3 FDA-approved vaccines for covid-19, why do we still need to continue clinical trials?

“This trial comes at a time when vaccines approved for emergency use are widely available to the US population.

‘Our fight against the pandemic is not over and there is a need for ongoing innovation in vaccine development. That is why we are continuing to work on tests to help the world gain its footing and conquer this deadly and disruptive virus,’ Dr. Pickrell said.

Tekton encourages potential volunteers to consider the global community’s lack of an adequate vaccine supply.”

How are experimental vaccines different than those that have been approved for Emergency Use?

“New vaccines are being developed that do not have to be stored at such cold temperatures. There is a wide range of innovative vaccines being developed that will enhance our ability to respond to a world that continues to struggle with this pandemic. In the US, we are beginning to get our lives back and people are returning to work. That is largely due to the vaccines that have helped control the spread of this disease. But, we live in a global community and our ability to innovate needs to extend to the rest of the world.”

Does this vaccine offer benefits above what the other vaccines offer?

“It is a two-dose shot that can be stored in a refrigerator and is plant derived.”

When and how many volunteers are needed?

The study has recently started in Austin, TX and enrollment will continue over the next several weeks. Tekton is looking for 150 healthy volunteers to qualify.”

What are the qualifications for the study?

“In order to qualify for the study the patient must be over the age of 18, have not received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19 or a vaccine.”

What should someone do if they are interested?

“Participants can sign up online at tektonreasearch.com or call 888-796-0809. In addition to helping the world fight back against this pandemic, research participants will also be compensated for their time and travel.”

