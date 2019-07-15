Teen Vogue Celebrates Sweet Sixteen In Austin, Texas

Teen Vogue’s Sweet 16 hosted in collaboration with Lightbox at P6 in The LINE Hotel in Austin, Texas on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

More than 200 guests attended and were welcomed with pink mocktails from P6 as DJ Cassandra got the party started. Beautiful balloon arrangements by The Balloon Bar, cake and cupcakes designed by Honey Suckle Tea Time, and an all-pink candy bar with hand-spun cotton candy from Fancy Fluff— adding some Austin flair!

Before the night ended, guests joined Teen Vogue Editor-in-Chief, Lindsay Peoples Wagner for a champagne toast to celebrate sixteen years.

With the publication celebrating 16 years, Lindsay decided to celebrate in a city she’s always wanted to visit, Austin. She mentioned most publications always have events in New York or Los Angeles. So, she decided to bring the celebration to the subscribers. She hopes she can do more events in other cities. Lindsay values inclusivity and wants the brand to stand by that.

AUSTIN, TEXAS – JUNE 18: Lindsay Peoples Wagner (L) and Brittany Lesoon attend Teen Vogues Sweet 16

AUSTIN, TEXAS – JUNE 18: Jane Ko attends Teen Vogues Sweet 16

AUSTIN, TEXAS – JUNE 18: Lindsay Peoples Wagner celebrates with guests during Teen Vogues Sweet 16

AUSTIN, TEXAS – JUNE 18: (L-R) Sally Morrison, Isabela Moner, and Lindsay Peoples Wagner attend Teen Vogues Sweet 16

AUSTIN, TEXAS – JUNE 18: Mélat attends Teen Vogues Sweet 16

AUSTIN, TEXAS – JUNE 18: Lindsay Peoples Wagner celebrates with guests during Teen Vogues Sweet 16

AUSTIN, TEXAS – JUNE 18: DJ Cassandra attends Teen Vogues Sweet 16

AUSTIN, TEXAS – JUNE 18: (L-R) Madison McWilliams, Lizzie Aguirre, Sally Morrison, Bonnie Barton, and Jane Ko attend Teen Vogues Sweet 16

