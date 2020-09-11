Teacher Freebie Fridays Are Back At Pluckers!

Related Content Moms eat free at Pluckers for Mother’s Day

We’re happy to announce that Pluckers Wing Bar Teacher Freebie Fridays is in full swing with the new school year! Every Friday between 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., teachers are eligible to receive one free appetizer at any Texas Pluckers Wing Bar location by presenting their faculty school badge and dining in. One appetizer per two people, excluding app sampler.

Owners Mark Greenberg, Dave Paul, and Sean Greenberg, 2017 Ernst and Young Central Texas Entrepreneurs of the Year, opened their first Pluckers restaurant in Austin in 1995. Over the past 25 years, Pluckers Wing Bar has opened 25 locations, expanding to Baton Rouge, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston Killeen, San Marcos, and San Antonio. Pluckers is known for its signature wings and is consistently recognized as the best sports bar and chicken wing restaurant in the cities where it is located. Offering guests a fun, laid-back atmosphere where friends, family, and co-workers can enjoy a great meal and watch sports, Pluckers has been named in USA Today’s “Top Ten Wing Restaurants,” ESPN’s “Top 5 Sports Bar in North America,” and Dallas Observer’s “Best Sports Bar,” along with being named one of “Austin’s Best Places to Work” for the past three years by Austin Business Journal.