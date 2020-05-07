Teacher Appreciation Week: Level 12 Salon Gives Free Haircuts to Every Teacher at West Cyprus Hills Elementary

With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing parents to homeschool their children, it has increased the level of appreciation for teachers. In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, Jana Peled, owner of Level 12 Salon wants to shine some light on teachers. Level 12 Salon wants to say thank you to these selfless, tireless workers by giving them a coupon for a free haircut.

“This is unbelievable. I can’t believe we are getting this incredibly generous, thoughtful gift. Wow, we are truly blessed and grateful to Level 12 hair salon for their gratitude towards teachers, especially at this time when we have been sidelined. I can’t wait to be made beautiful by the stylists at Level 12. Thank you,” said Bonnie Mottola, 4th grade teacher at West Cyprus Hill Elementary School.

The shutdown orders have been hard for small businesses. The stylists of the two Level 12 Salons in Austin have felt the financial impact of being forced to shutter their services during the pandemic. Many small business owners are pouring over their ledgers, trying to figure out how to stay in business. Jana is a mother, and she worries about keeping her stylists paid during the “stay at home” orders. However, her stress isn’t getting in the way of her desire to give back to our community.

“Teachers are so vital to our community. We need them to feel appreciated,” said Jana. “I want to use my talents to give them the free haircut they deserve during their appreciation week. It’s the least I can do.”

Level 12 Salon Plans On Re-Opening, May 14th.

(Lakeway) 2009 Main St #120

(Bee Cave) 15500 W Highway 71, Suite 240

To book an appointment, call (512) 952-9871 and to learn more about Level 12 Salon go to their website www.level12salon.com for even more details.