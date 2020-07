Have you seen this internet hack? It's a way to make freezer pops boozy! Rosie had Steph give this a try:

Keep in mind that the higher booze content there is, the longer these pops will take to freeze: plan on 24 hours, just to be safe. If the alcohol content is too high in the pops, they'll never freeze all the way to "slushy" stage. Make sure you mark them as "adult" so the kids know to stay away!