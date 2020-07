Stellar Coffee Co. is a locally owned craft coffee shop in Downtown San Marcos . They have since expanded to Austin with a coffee truck. They came into San Marcos because they saw a need for students and adults alike to be able to sit and sip craft beverages, specifically coffee. Stellar has built out a space that is inclusive of everyone, and they hope that they have made a safe space for all to be able to sit and connect with one another while enjoying a cup of coffee. "Good humans, great vibes, stellar coffee."

Like you would assume, Covid has affected their small business. Sales are down by about 10x their usual amount. With their shop being in a college town, they really depend on college students' business. With Texas State cancelling classes in early April, and now an unknown for the fall, they are trying to keep themselves afloat.