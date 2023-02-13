No matter what your age, it is never too early to start to plan for your retirement. There’s more to a retirement plan than just saving money in your savings account.

Juanita Stephens, a financial planner with JStephens Wealth Management — a branch with SagePoint Financial, member SIPC, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to teach us everything we need to get started.

So there are actually three types of retirement income? What are they?

Taxable bucket: savings accounts, money market, CDs, mutual funds, stocks & bonds

Tax-deferred bucket: 401K, IRA, 403b 457, SEP & Simple

Tax-advantaged bucket: Roth conversions, Roth IRA, Roth 401K & some permanent life insurance

Trying to pay as little tax as possible helps us have more money for retirement. What is a tax-advantaged investment?

“It is free from all taxes (federal, state, and capital gains) and distributions do not cause social security to be taxed.”

Why is being tax-advantaged so important?

“Our government has continued to print money and spend more than what comes in. Economists have predicted that taxes will be higher in the future to allow our country to catch up with the debt. We want to position as much of our retirement funds as possible into buckets that are free from all taxes.”

