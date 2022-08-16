Greg Wolfson, the chief technology officer with EcoSmart Solution, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about EcoSmart Solution — Whisper Valley’s green energy provider.

What is the EcoSmart Solution and how does it work in Whisper Valley?

“EcoSmart Solution is the green energy provider in Whisper Valley. ESS is an affiliate company created by Taurus Investment Holdings, developer of Whisper Valley. EcoSmart combines an innovative geothermal infrastructure with additional energy resources including solar photovoltaic panels, smart home technology, and energy-efficient appliances to make our homes zero-energy capable. All these pieces of technology work together to generate power for our homes, reduce energy consumption, cut utility bills, and also reduce noise in your home.”

Your community has a revolutionary way to deliver geothermal energy to homes called The GeoGrid™ — can you tell us about it?

“The GeoGrid™ is Whisper Valley’s community-wide network of pipes that draw clean, geothermal energy from the earth. This is the first-of-its-kind system to ever be built in a large master-planned community! In place of a conventional HVAC system, every home is connected to the GeoGrid™ with a ground source heat pump that provides heating, cooling, and hot water — all while reducing consumption by up to 70 percent! The GeoGrid™ stores thermal energy in the Earth during the hot months and then uses the stored energy in the winter to heat homes much more efficiently than traditional systems.”

How are Whisper Valley homes zero-energy capable?

“Along with the geothermal energy that heats and cools our homes, every home also has solar photovoltaic panels that generate electricity. The EcoSmart program drastically reduces overall home energy consumption and it also includes the Sense energy monitoring system in every home that provides real-time data about energy use and solar production. So, when homeowners are practicing good energy behavior and monitoring their consumption, their homes can achieve zero-energy capability. All homes are also pre-wired for EV charging stations and the EcoSmart program includes home battery upgrade options, so residents are able to store solar energy for use in their home in the event of an outage or grid failure.”

Learn more at WhisperValleyAustin.com.

This segment is paid for by Whisper Valley and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.