Tasty & Simple Cinco De Mayo Options With Dulce Vida Tequila

Rosie and Steph kicked off this #ThirstyThursday with a little prep for Cinco de Mayo! They sipped on Dulce Vida Tequila, which is available at Twin Liquors, Spec’s and various liquor stores.

Dulce Vida is made in Los Altos in Jalisco, Mexico. Dulce Vida is truly authentic, handcrafted, 100% blue agave and USDA organic. The brand is based in Austin!

While Dulce Vida Tequila has many expressions within the portfolio, they are best known for the Blanco, which can be easily mixed in a Ranch Water or Skinny Margarita this Cinco de Mayo.

In addition, infusions like the Pineapple Jalapeno are a simple, low calorie alternative (66 calories / 4 carbs) to your average margarita. Just mix Pineapple Jalapeno + soda, done!

For a Cinco de Mayo in the backyard, the Sparkling Canned Cocktails are a sure-fire way to get a nice buzz without any hassle. They are available in Margarita, Paloma and Watermelon Margarita flavors. Real fruit juice and Blanco tequila.

Recipes and how-to videos are available at dulcevidaspirits.com