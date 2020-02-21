Taste Your Way Through Arlo Grey’s 2020 Guest Chef Series

Kinky Curly Coily Fest A Natural Hair Festival Brought To You By Cha'keeta Banita The festival includes Live Performances, Shopping, Sipping,Eating,Hair Appointments and More All At One Place! Mark Your Calendars & Purchase Your Tickets This Will Be A Sold Out Event !

The Kinky Curly Coily Fest is happening Saturday February 22nd at Empire from noon to 6pm. For tickets and more information you can go to www.seetickets.us/event/Kinky-Curly-Coily-Fest-Powered-by-Chakeeta-B/403677