Taste Your Way Through Arlo Grey’s 2020 Guest Chef Series

They say you can’t have too many cooks in the kitchen, but our friends at Arlo Grey are here to prove that wrong. They’re hosting their 2020 Guest Chef Series here in Austin, where you can enjoy delicious dishes made by some amazing chefs from all around town. Chefs Kristen Kish and Michael Fojtase stopped by to show us how to make some gravy for their delicious smothered pork chops, and for dessert some banana cream pie!
Pork Chop Recipe
Escarole Puree
400 g Escarole
250 g Yellow Onion
50 g H20
- Cut white hearty ribs off leaves of escarole.
- Slice ribs and yellow onion.
- Cut escarole leaves to silver dollar size.
- In a small amount of grapeseed oil sweat yellow onion and escarole ribs to translucent.
- Add escarole leaves and water.
- Cook until tender.
- Spin in vitaprep adding ultra and xanthan.
- Pass and cool over large ice bath very quickly.
Cauliflower Gravy
500 g White Cauliflower
250 g Yellow Onion
300 g Biscuit Butter
600 g Heavy Cream
TT Black Pepper
- Melt biscuit butter in pan.
- Sweat cauliflower and yellow onion to translucent. No color. Be careful not to take it too far. Cauliflower will caramelize and turn brown.
- Add heavy cream and reduce by .25.
- Spin in vitaprep adding ultra and xanthan.
- Pass and cool.
- Season with lots of black pepper.
Burnt Biscuit Puree
850 g Yellow Onion
175 g Biscuit crumbs
50 g Garlic
- Sweat onion to falling apart and caramelized.
- Burn biscuit crumbs to black in salamander.
- Spin raw garlic, onion, and crumbs all together. Plunge constantly to break up all black particulates.
- Pass and cool.
Chop Brine
2500 g Water
250 g Salt
400 g Sorghum
100 g Garlic
250 g Onion
60 g Black Peppercorn
4 ea Lemon
You can check out Arlo Grey’s Guest Chef Series happening at The Line Hotel on February 24th and March 30th. For more information call 512- 478- 2991 or go to www.TheLineHotel.com for more details.