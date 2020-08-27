Taste Texas With Craft Beers, Curated By “Big World, Small Girl” Blogger

Caitlin Johnson of the “Big World, Small Girl” blog & “512 Brewed” podcast spent time with Studio 512, talking about her experience in the craft beer industry, and why it’s important to support local, especially right now.
Caitlin took Rosie and Steph on a tasting journey through local craft beers. Here’s what they tried:
- St. Elmo Brewing- Carl Kölsch
- Hi Sign Brewing – Violet the Blueberry Blonde
- Live Oak Brewing- Oaktoberfest Festbier
- Hold Out Brewing – Road Trip Co-Pilot Pale Ale
- Independence Brewing- Cucumber Redbud Berliner Weisse
Caitlin also discussed the new Texas Brewery Explorer App, which is the official mobile app of the Texas Craft Brewers Guild. “With the Texas Brewery Explorer app you can find and visit downtown taprooms, warehouse district watering holes, and scenic destination breweries in your neighborhood–or, on your next road trip or weekend getaway across Texas. As you visit new breweries, add stamps to your digital passport, earn badges, and collect points to redeem for special prizes and free merch!” Learn more on their website.
Caitlin is the creator of the “Big World, Small Girl” blog and the “512 Brewed” podcast, which she co-hosts with Melanie Demi. Follow along online to see more of her journey!