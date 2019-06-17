Taste of Black Austin: Taste of History Through Food

On Thursday, June 20, the Greater Austin Black Chamber of Commerce invites all Central Texans to honor the community’s prosperity and culture through food.

They are hosting the Taste of Black Austin, a food festival and cultural event at Peached Social House. Eight Chefs will offer up sample cuisines, similar to meals served to African American travelers in the Jim Crow south.

Tickets are available here.

One of the chefs joined the Studio 512 team to cook up some sample meals.

Jen Rodriguez shares her passion for entertaining and love of cooking in 3 small plates catering, one plate at a time.

Drawing from European travels, residences in Spain and Germany, family experiences along with a culturally diverse group of friends and the love of food, Jen uses these talents to cultivate one-of-a-kind flavors, and dishes for clients to experience the artistry of Europe without leaving the comfort of their resident or venue.

The Texas native began her love of cooking, at a young age, while standing at the stove next to her grandmother, while she cooked. From then on, she was hooked.