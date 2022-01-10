Taquero Mucho, Blue Suede, ‘HADESTOWN’ & More: Studio 512 Weekend Recap, January 7th-9th, 2022

Rosie and Steph discussed new places, launch updates and what they got up to this past weekend in Central Texas.

Steph spent her Friday night as the virtual emcee for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s 2022 Austin Students Of The Year Kickoff Event. This is Steph’s 3rd season hosting LLS’s Students Of The Year and Man & Woman Of The Year Campaigns. The kickoff announced 39 local students who make up 26 candidate teams who aim to raise a collective goal of $1,250,000 by February 26th to fight blood cancers. Steph is honored to be involved and enjoys learning all about the candidates and their incredible dedication every year.

Taquero Mucho Opens Second Location

The local owners of Gabriela’s Group are proud to announce that doors will soon open at a new location of the popular taqueria Taquero Mucho. Beginning Friday, January 7, the new restaurant in North Austin is soft-open for dine-in service, although details surrounding an official grand opening celebration later this coming spring will be announced in the coming weeks.

Taquero Mucho looks forward to welcoming customers new and old to the North Austin restaurant located at 11101 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78758. The new restaurant will be open on Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m, although fans should monitor the restaurant’s social media channels for updates to hours of operations.

Since opening in February 2020 on West 6th (508 West Ave, Austin, TX 78701), the Latina-owned restaurant has become well-known for its pink design as well as highly-instagrammable menu items that utilize fresh ingredients while avoiding artificial flavorings and enhancers. The newest location in North Austin will continue this tradition by serving a similar food menu, which is inspired by Michoacán family recipes that co-owner and creative director Gabriela Bucio ate while growing up at home in Mexico. The restaurant will also feature its popular weekend brunch menu available exclusively each Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Similar to all other concepts within the Gabriela’s Group, Taquero Mucho will feature its signature bar program personally developed by Gabriela herself. All the craft cocktails, margaritas, and micheladas are made with fresh-squeezed juice, in addition to natural fruits that she ate growing up as a child while visiting her grandmother in Mexico. Taquero Mucho will also offer a number of creative concoctions including several CBD-inspired cocktails that feature fellow local and woman-owned businesses like Indigo Smart Cafe.

Following recent renovations earlier this year with other concepts like Revival Coffee, Gabriela’s South Austin, and Seareinas, Gabriela and her design teams worked together to bring new life into the 3,800+ square foot indoor dining area that includes a full-service dining room as well as a full-service countertop bar.

After a complete gut of the original space, the new Taquero Mucho in North Austin draws inspiration from the original downtown location including its signature all-pink and feminine-friendly design. Other unique design features include custom imported tile, marble countertops, vibrant bathrooms, branded wallpaper, and several custom neon signs.

“The fact that we are able to expand Taquero Mucho to a second location in less than two years is a true testament to the hard work of my amazing team. Without them, none of this would be possible and I’m so grateful to be surrounded by so many talented people,” said Gabriela Bucio, co-founder and co-owner of Gabriela’s Group. “I also really hope that this news provides another example to young Latinas and Latinos everywhere that dreams can come true. I can attest that such a path won’t be easy, but if you can remain steadfast, strategic, and supportive in your approach while surrounding yourself with talent and creativity, you truly can make the impossible possible.”

Taquero Mucho marks the latest concept opening from the Austin-based Gabriela’s Group, founded by siblings and Mexico natives Gabriela and Arturo Bucio.

New projects opened just this year include a second location of their flagship restaurant Gabriela’s in South Austin (9600 South IH-35, Unit B-500, Austin, TX 78748); a second music venue located in Far East Austin called Mala Santa (8509 Burleson Road, Austin, TX 78719); a revamped a beloved boutique coffee shop in East Austin called Revival Coffee (1405 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78702); and a new Mexican seafood restaurant and bar concept located in North Austin called Seareinas (6607 N Interstate Hwy 35, Austin, TX 78752). Additional restaurants and venues in Austin include Gabriela’s Downtown (900 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78702), Taquero Mucho (508 West Ave, Austin, TX 78701), and Mala Vida (708 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78701).

Visit www.taqueromuchoaustin.com to learn more and shop for merch online.

Blue Suede Opens On South First Street

Blue Suede, a female-founded designer women’s shoe and accessory boutique, announced that it is opening its doors at 1600 S. First St., Ste, 120 on Monday, January 10th, 2022. Brought to Austin by good friends Jennifer Parkman and Cynthia McMillioan, Blue Suede’s urban lounge invites visitors to relax and enjoy a glass of wine, beer or coffee all while trying on curated selections of shoes, accessories and gifts in their no-pressure showroom.

“I have spent a lot of time over the years sharing my idea with friends, asking them “shoes plus wine, right?” and the answer has always been “yes!” This is something I am very proud to finally bring to life,” says Blue Suede Owner Jennifer Parkman. “My biggest challenge is not keeping a pair of every shoe style for myself. My co-founder Cynthia tells me I’m already losing that battle! We have worked hard to make the atmosphere in Blue Suede warm and comfortable, hoping to encourage customers to stay for a while and enjoy.”

Inspired by Parkman’s favorite shoe shop in Chicago, the concept of Blue Suede was born to give women the freedom to try on shoes without having to ask a sales person for help and having all sizes readily available at their fingertips. Blue Suede will offer an inviting space to recharge, relax, catch up with friends, all while surrounded by unique jewelry, beautiful handbags and the latest shoe trends featuring notable designers such as Dolce Vita, Seychelles, Matisse, Donald Pliner, Yellow Box, Tamaris, and many more. Blue Suede will be the exclusive carrier in Austin for highly-sought after shoe brands, including Jeffrey Campbell and select styles of Valentina, personally sourced from Italy.

Blue Suede’s lounge will provide guests a select menu of alcoholic beverages and small bite offerings available for purchase, including beer and cider from Austin Eastciders and Austin Beerworks, a small wine list with red, white, rosé and sparkling offerings and cheese boards made with Antonelli’s Cheese. The beverage menu is rounded out with Sunday mimosas available by the carafe or glass and fresh coffee from Austin Roasting Company including Giddy Up cold brew.

“It has been amazing to watch Blue Suede go from just a vision to the unique and creative space it is now,” says Blue Suede Co-Founder Cynthia McMillioan. “We are so grateful to have an incredibly talented team that helped make it a reality. We strived to carefully curate every aspect of the experience from the art to the wine and of course, the shoes!”

Blue Suede will be located at 1600 S. First St., Ste, 120, Austin, TX 78704 and will be open Monday through Thursday from noon to 8 p.m., Friday from noon to 9 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit bluesuedeaustin.com

“Hadestown” With Broadway In Austin Reschedules Dates

Texas Performing Arts Broadway in Austin is rescheduling the Austin ​engagement of “Hadestown.”

TPA’s statement: “We regret to share that, due to breakthrough positive COVID cases within the company of ‘Hadestown‘, next week’s engagement at Bass Concert Hall (January 11–16, 2022) has been rescheduled. ‘Hadestown’ will now play Bass Concert Hall September 20-25, 2022.

Patrons do not need to take any action at this time as their seats remain secure. Tickets for the January dates will be honored for the new performance dates. Details will be sent to ticketholders via email.

Patrons who have transferred or resold tickets for ‘Hadestown’ bear the responsibility to share the information with the ticketholder attending the show.” Learn more about upcoming shows at BroadwayInAustin.com or TexasPerformingArts.org.