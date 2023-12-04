Acia Gray, director of Tapestry Dance, joined Studio 512 to share some information – as well as a few fun steps – ahead of Tapestry’s holiday programming!

Upcoming events include:

Holiday Tap Jam 2024

December 10th, 2023

6-10 p.m.

At Tapestry Dance, 2015 East Riverside Drive

About the event: “​Join in on a family-friendly community tap jam with live music by The Souls Trio Masumi Jones, Austin Kimble & Dylan Jones. Wear your best tacky holiday sweater and tap shoes (or not) and join us for a fun-filled evening of rhythm & fun!

​$5 suggested donation (on-site via cash or Venmo) or bring a snack to share!”

The Precious Present – Listen

“Tapestry continues its annual celebration of music, dance, visual art and spoken word with the premiere of the 2023 rendition of The Precious Present – Listen.

​”The Precious Present – Listen will celebrate Austin dance, vocal and music artists including long-time legends of Austin arts including Austin Arts Hall of Fame Inductees Anuradha Naimpally (classical Indian dance) and Zell Miller III (spoken word artist) as well as Sharon Marroquin and Jun “Sunny” Shen (modern/contemporary dance) and Olivia Chacon (flamenco). Austin’s own woman of jazz Pamela Hart as well as Denisha Adriana will bless the evening’s vocal vibe and premiere member of the Austin Arts Hall of Fame Acia Gray as well as former Tapestry dance captain Siobhan Alexis will bring rhythms to the floor with her unique jazz tap artistry. A unique and beautiful addition to this annual event last season was visual artist Ami Plasse who will again be onsite creating ongoing visual artwork throughout this moving jazz atmosphere.

“The Precious Present weaves together the American musical foundations and culture of jazz with a palette of diverse dance techniques from tap dance to flamenco and from modern dance to visual art creating a performance that truly celebrates Austin’s incredible and mutually supportive artistic community.

“Introduced to the stage once again by our disembodied ‘inner voice’ and thought-provoking wisdom of Austin Chronicle legend Robert Faires, we are all reminded of what it truly means to be present…right here…right now.

“With production design by Stephen Pruitt the audience and artists are led by a soundscape of incredible jazz musicians including Masumi Jones on drums, Dylan Jones on bass and Austin Kimble on piano.

“This new 2023 work celebrates a musical and physical collaboration of diverse voices within our Austin arts ecosystem. All unique yet traveling together and not alone – an artistic human tapestry of life that holds itself together as ONE.”

Get tickets to The Precious Present – Listen, and learn more about upcoming classes, at Tapestry.org.