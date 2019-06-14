Talking With The Cast Of TV Land’s “Younger”

Studio 512

'Younger' is making its big return this summer! 

by: Larissa Cartwright

Posted: / Updated:

‘Younger’ is making its big return this summer! 

Younger stars  two-time  Tony ®winner  Sutton  Foster and Hilary  Duff. 

It follows Liza Miller (Foster), a  talented  editor  navigating  the  highly  competitive  world  of  publishing while  juggling  the complications of mixing business with pleasure and facing the lie she created about her age to land her dream job.

The sixth season debuts on Wednesday, June 12 at 9 p.m. on TV Land.

Sponsored by Younger/TV Land. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Don't Miss