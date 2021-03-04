Talking with “DC” In DC Law About What They Stand For And How They Can Help You

What makes DC Law stand out from other Austin Law firms?

We have a saying in our office, “Be the case large or small, do it well or not at all.” What that means to us is that we are here to help all Texans get the most money possible on their injury claim, regardless of whether the case is big or not. Every client deserves our best effort and highest level of service and that’s what we strive for every day.

What kinds of accidents does DC Law represent?

We help people hurt because of someone else’s negligence, regardless of whether they are hurt in a car wreck, truck wreck, on the job injury, dog bite, dangerous product, or anything else. If they are hurt and it is not their fault, we can help.

How long have the lawyers at DC Law been helping injured people in Austin?

Collectively, the attorneys in the firm have been helping injured Texans for over 165 years. I founded the firm and I have been practicing for over 25 years and have helped, literally, thousands of folks get compensation for their injuries. We have won cases against the largest corporations and insurance companies in the world. We have even won cases against the US Government.

How many offices does DC Law have?

We have a north office on West Anderson Lane right off of Hwy 183 and we have a south office at the intersection of Stassney and IH35. We picked these locations because they are easy to get to and have plenty of free parking.

What is it about the Austin community that made you decide to make it home and start a business?

Austin has so much to offer –the lakes, the live music, the university, all of it. But probably the biggest reason we made Austin our home is the people. I have lived all over, and the people here are the best. These are the people I want to represent so that’s why I decided to grow DC Law here in Austin.

