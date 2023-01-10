Austin native Divya Srinivasan has a new book out, in her successful series for young readers, called “Little Owl’s Love.” She spoke with Studio 512 about her inspiration for writing – as well as illustrating – her books, which are geared toward kids, ages 3-5.

“Little Owl’s Love” about a character named Little Owl, who glides through his beloved nighttime forest looking for the things that make him happy: shimmering stars, winking fireflies, listening to the cricket song, and most of all, spending time with his good friends. “Little Owl’s Love” is a love letter to the natural world on a child’s level.

Divya is also the author of “Little Owl’s Night,” “Little Owl’s Day,” and “Little Owl’s Snow,“ as well as the concept board books, “Little Owl’s 1-2-3” and “Little Owl’s Colors.” The Little Owl books all share sparse text and stunning illustrations, making them the perfect collect-them-all series for the youngest readers.

“Little Owl’s Love” is receiving acclaim: it is a January/February 2023 Kids’ Indie Next List Pick . And School Library Journal recently gave the book a starred review : “The writing is spare and evocative, and the art is striking. Against a night setting, the colors of the animals jump off the page in all their beauty. Children will love the characters and the beautifully illustrated story. All libraries would benefit from adding this book to their collections. Its elements combine to make it a great story hour book as well as one children will want to take home.”

Divya will be at BookPeople on Saturday, February 11th (just ahead of Valentine’s Day), to read, sign and have a discussion about “Little Owl’s Love.” RSVP for the event on BookPeople’s website here.

Learn more about Divya’s work on her website.