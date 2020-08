TV Style Expert, Fashion Stylist & GQ Insider, Michelle Washington, joined Rosie and Steph to give a fall fashion update and discuss tonight’s virtual event, The Color Of Fashion. For more information on Michelle and to keep up to date on the latest trends go to StylistMichelleWashington.com.

About “The Color Of Fashion”

Join Stylist Michelle Washington along with other prominent members of the fashion industry for an online panel discussion on Wednesday, August 19th at 5:30 pm (CST) to talk diversity, inclusion, and representation.

The ZOOM link will be emailed out 30 minutes prior to the event, email from Eventbrite and there’s a $1 minimum donation to attend. To RSVP and for more information click here.