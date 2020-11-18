Talking Engagement Season With Benold’s Jewelers

With the holidays upon us, we are also now in engagement season! Maria Aguirre from Benold’s Jewelers talked to Stephanie about some of the beautiful pieces they offer.

What are some trends that you’re seeing as we get into the holidays?

As we get closer to the holidays, we always see an increase of holiday engagements. People that come home for holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas will tend to save major life events like that for when the family is around, so we see an uptick in engagement ring sales as well as all around bridal.

What are some bridal pieces that you’re finding to be popular this year?

Of course, every bride what to have the ring that is just made for her, so the unique types of rings are always on the rise. But at the same time, the classic solitaire stone and simple band is a classic that will never go out of style.

Do you have anything else going on?

We are still doing our Instagram Giveaway through this week and next. We have given away two pieces already to two lucky people and two more are to come!

