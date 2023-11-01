Join the Japan-America Society of Greater Austin (JASGA) for an exciting in-person event at The Mansion (TFWC) as we delve into the fascinating world of Japanese art and its market.

Lark Mason Jr. and Lark Mason III, renowned experts in the field who you may recognize from their regular appearances on television, will share their knowledge, stories, and insights about Japanese antiques.

Discover the rich history, exquisite craftsmanship, and cultural significance behind these art pieces. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or simply curious, this event is a unique opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of Japanese art, craft, and culture.

Don’t miss out on this engaging discussion with two experts who are passionate about sharing their expertise with enthusiasts like you!

You’ll have the opportunity to submit your own Japanese antiquities to be evaluated during the event. Send your submissions (photograph and description) to lnakashima@jasgaaustin.org by November 7, 5:00 p.m. CST. Image, Measurement, History of ownership (2-5 sentences) Condition (general)

Additionally, enjoy a live demonstration on the art of kimono with Miyako Uchida and listen to the piano music in this 1930’s mansion with master pianist Kevin Lovejoy. Complimentary wine and sake will be available to our guests.