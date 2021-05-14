Talking About The Hot Austin Housing Market

The Housing Market is on fire right now and that may have you thinking of selling

your home. We had Jena Dubon of On Air Realty discuss the hot housing market.

So when IS the best time to sell?

Jena – We are hitting the prime time to sell in a healthy market as most people look to move in the summer. Relocating for schools or work are at an all time high during the summer months.

And what does that mean for the market?

Jena – I have some good news for buyers. We are about to experience a flood of listings coming on the market. It’s also a great time to sell as we will be having more people wanting to relocate from out of state during this time.

Tell us about On Air Realty, and how you can help when people are thinking of selling?

Jena – At On Air Realty, we have unique marketing. We take a lot of pride in what we do and my job is to get you the highest amount possible. We have our staging consultation that we offer and it’s extremely important to have your home in the best possible condition, because presentation is everything. We also advertise on TV and are featured on multiple platforms. We even advertise internationally. We also never advise you to take the first offer that you receive. I want to let the property be available for people for a few days in order to get the highest and best offer for our clients. On top of just these amazing advertising features that we offer we are also highly skilled and have the experience behind us to best represent you and do the best negotiation possible.

To learn more about buying and selling in the hot Austin market, visit OnAirRealty.com.

Sponsored by On Air Realty. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.