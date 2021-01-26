Takeout Tuesday With Thai Food From Charoen Express

Charoen Express, the first Thai ghost kitchen in Texas, is now open in Austin. Named after the Thai word for “prosperous,” the restaurant concept operates sans dining room and focuses solely on online delivery, takeout, and catering with ordering available via Uber Eats, Door Dash, Grubhub, Postmates, Chow Now and Chow bus. The delivery zone spans the greater Austin area, with the kitchen itself located in Cloud Kitchens at 5610 N Interstate Hwy 35, Austin, TX 78751.

Co-owned by Chef Char Chongchitmate, former chef at Thai Lada on Parmer Lane, the decision to open Charoen Express was heavily influenced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Without the option for guests to dine-in, it only made sense to shift operations to delivery and takeout,” said Chongchitmate. “With the number of ghost kitchens growing in Austin, we wanted to get ahead of the trend with Charoen Express.”

Charoen Express offers a greatest hits menu of made-to-order Thai dishes using fresh ingredients from local vendors, including a variety of appetizers, soups, curries, noodles and stir-fried entrees. The menu was curated by Chongchitmate, who has been in the restaurant industry for17 years and was also previously General Manager at Madam Mam’s. Standouts include lightly battered, sweet Crab Rangoons, Omelet Pad Kra Prow, a spicy dish made with a choice of ground protein then topped with a Thai-style egg omelet, and a more traditional take on Pad Thai that has a tangier and spicier flavor than most sweet pad Thai options in town. For dessert, don’t skip the mango with warm sticky rice and coconut cream.

To learn more visit charoentx.com and follow on Instagram and Facebook @charoenexpress.