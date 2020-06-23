Takeout Tuesday With East Austin Eatery, Drop Kick

Elevated yet approachable East Austin bar and eatery Drop Kick has reopened their dining room and patio for dine-in service, at 35% capacity, in addition to continuing their to-go and online ordering service.

Located at 1630 E 6th St #100, the New American bar and restaurant will be open from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with the kitchen closing at 10 p.m.

The concept opened on East 6th just before COVID-19 ensued and forced their doors closed shortly after. Helmed by Chef Francisco Baca and newly appointed beverage director and GM Josh Prewitt (formerly of La Condesa), Drop Kick has a revamped drink menu and simplified food offerings.







Drop Kick is adhering to COVID-19 safety guidelines and regulations from the CDC and the City of Austin and is taking precautions to ensure the safety of guests and staff.

The Drop Kick staff has been trained on these new procedures and is ready to provide an elevated, safe, and more personal experience during this time. Their goal is to ensure the health and safety of their guests above all else. More information can be found on their website and @DropKickATX on Instagram.