Takeout Tuesday With Bar Peached

Bar Peached is officially back and open for curbside. Offering family meals, draft cocktails to-go, and delivery through @ChowNow, @UberEats, and @Favor! The hours will be Tuesday through Thursday from 5-9 p.m. and Friday – Saturday 5-10 p.m.

We reached out to the owner, Eric Silverstein and he says, “It’s been a very long and stressful 75 days since we closed our doors on March 16th. Since that time, our restaurant has been dark. There is a tepid optimism in the air, as we stock our fridges back up and call back our staff. If this is perhaps our new normal, then at least the new normal affords us the ability to run a restaurant again.”

Bar Peached is not offering the full regular menu at this time, but have put together a special curbside menu that can be viewed here.

They will be opening for dine-in sometime next week TBA on date.