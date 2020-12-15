TAKEOUT TUESDAY: Where to Preorder Holiday Meals To-Go From Local Restaurants

Fall Creek Vineyards, founded it in the mid-1970s is the second winery established in Texas post prohibition and one of the most celebrated wineries in the region. It’s wines have been served at presidential inaugurations, official Super Bowl events, have earned numerous international awards, and have scored high ratings from some of the most prestigious wine critics in the world. We’re happy to have Susan Auler, co-founder of Fall Creek Vineyards, here today to talk about how the winery is making holiday gift giving easier with Holiday Wine Bundles.

We may not be as packed with holiday parities this December as in the past, but there are still lots of opportunities to open a bottle of wine with friends and family. Whether you raise a toast to people in your bubble, or over video conference, everyone loves to celebrate with a delicious glass of wine. One important tip for holiday gift giving, or entertaining is to have a variety of wine – red, white and rosé.