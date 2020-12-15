TAKEOUT TUESDAY: Where to Preorder Holiday Meals To-Go From Local Restaurants

Local restaurants are making it easier for Austinites who are staying home for the holidays by offering plenty of takeout meals, dishes, and cocktails.
HOLIDAY TAKEOUT FOR PRE-ORDER
- Contigo Catering & Dispatch: Holiday dinner parties for 10 people offered during December, starting at $550 per 10 guests. Available for pickup or delivery, four days notice needed for all orders. View holiday menu offerings and order online HERE.
- Choose from dinner parties menus a variety of Contigo Catering’s seasonal charcuterie and cheese, dips and spreads, appetizers, including Charred Baba Ganoush dip, house Pimento Cheese, Black Pepper Cream Cheese & Pumpkin Turnovers, Pulled Chicken Sliders, Peach & Eggnog loaf, and seasonal batch cocktails by the 1/2 gallon like Cranberry Old Fashioneds, Negroni, Red Sangria, and Spiked Horchata.
- View all holiday dinner party menus here.
- Andiamo: Offering a three-course Christmas Eve At Home meal for preorder and pick up or delivery. $45 per person includes starters, mains, wine pairings, and desserts including a bruschetta kit, housemade saffron ravioli, potato gnocchi, beef tagliatelle, and tiramisu. A $65 five-course prix fixe Andiamo At Home menu is also available all during December. Call (512) 719-3377 to order or email andiamoitaliano@gmail.com.
- TLC Austin: Christmas family meal serves 8-10 people. Preorder online and pick up on December 23 or 24. Order online HERE.
- TLC Christmas Package: $285 includes Nueskes applewood smoked bone-in ham (6-7lb), Rosemary fingerling potatoes, Country green beans, Honey Glazed Carrots, Chocolate Pecan Pie, White Chocolate-Peppermint Bark, Hot Cocoa Kit, Cookies for Santa with decorating kit (We bake the cookies, you decorate), Carrots (For Santa’s Reindeer), Add Ons: Garlic roasted tenderloin (2.5lb) w/ thyme demi glacé ($175), Alaskan Red King Crab (Mkt price), Lobster Mac & Cheese ($80)
- Chicken Salad Shoppe: Party Sandwich Platters and Monster Mountain cookie platters. Choose from any chicken salad sandwich options and 1/2 lb Monster Cookies. The Sixer, six 1/2 pound cookies delivered with holiday lights in a clear acrylic box, are available to order. Order at https://www.chickensaladshoppe.com/catering/.
- Old Thousand: East 11th and Burnet Rd. locations are doing Smoked Pork Char Siu (dine-in and to-go at East 11th, and to-go at Burnet Rd. Every Friday-Sunday and Super Dope Family Pack that serves 4-6 people and includes egg rolls, hot & sour soup, green beans, Xiao Mian, General Tso’s, Brisket Fried Rice, Mongolian Beef, and Char Siu Pork Belly Bao. Vegetarian Super Dope Family Pack is also available.
- Place orders online.
- Rebel Cheese: Vegan Holiday Meal Kits include the following: Vegan ham with a honey mustard glaze, cheesy potato au gratin, blanched Brussel sprouts with shallots and vegan bacon, dinner rolls with scratch-made vegan butter, and a family size Caesar salad as well. Add on options of chocolate and wine!
- Meals are pre-order and available for pickup on December 24 between 10 AM and 5 PM.
- Rebel Cheese is also offering vegan gift baskets for every budget level—with and without wine! Because the baskets include fresh cheese as well, these are available for pickup after the 21st.
- Fresa’s: Offering tamale meals, tamales by the dozen and special desserts. The restaurant is taking pre-orders and pick-ups will be on December 22, December 23 and December 24 at the South First location only, at 1703 S. 1st St, 78704.
- You can order online, or by phone at (512) 915-0362.
- Juliet Italian Kitchen: Juliet’s expansive catering menu features all of your favorite traditional Italian dishes like chicken piccata and spaghetti bolognese. Most items are designed to serve six, making it the perfect option for larger households or smaller households where everyone saves room for seconds (no judgment here). Catering menu is linked here. Most items feed six. Orders can be delivered or picked up at the restaurant.
- Juliet requires a 48-hour notice for all catering orders. Juliet will be closed December. 24 and 25.
- Suerte: There’s nothing more Texan than tacos and tamales for Christmas, and Suerte makes some of Austin’s best. For the first time ever, Suerte will offer two varieties of to-go tamales by the “Suerte dozen” (12 tamales + one extra for buena suerte). This is in addition to Suerte’s family-style Pachanga Party menu, allowing taco-loving households to enjoy all the deliciousness of Suerte from the comfort of home. The menu includes Suerte’s staple tacos, apps, and sides as well as a few newcomer dishes designed specifically for family-style dining.
- Check out the menu here.
- Koko Holiday Pop Up: The Koko Holiday Pop-Up: a limited-time pop up featuring fun, festive menu items including themed boba drinks, bubbles waffles featuring Amy’s Ice Cream, and new Asian Hot Pots including Korean Army Stew, Japanese Sukiyaki, and Taiwanese Beef Noodles, with a full at-home hot pot set up for takeout orders. The Koko Holiday Pop Up menu will be available daily from 11:30 am to 8 pm at 101 by Tea Haus at 6929 Airport Blvd. #132 and Tea Haus at 10815 Ranch Road 2222 #207. For more info on the pop up, visit https://teahaus101.com/kokopopup/
HOLIDAY COCKTAILS
- Old Thousand’s Naughty List: The “dope Chinese” restaurant is offering a selection of festive holiday cocktails, available at their east 11th St. location for dine-in or to go. Holiday cocktails include the Santa’s Lil Helper with Chai Infused Western Grace Brandy, Montenegro, Tapioca Pearls, Dalgona Coffee; the Hot Butter Scotch (served hot) with Monkey Shoulder Scotch, Banane du Bresil, Whip Cream & Szechuan Salt, both available to go.
- Revelry Kitchen + Bar: the east 6th bar is all decked out with holiday decor and serving up holiday cheer. Hot cocktails include Hot Buttered Rum, Ho Ho Hot Cocoa, and Santa’s Spiced Cider. Other festive cocktails include the Miracle Martini and Fall Fashioned.
- Corner Bar: the South Lamar bar has plenty of holiday vibes to go around with holiday lights and decor and cocktails including the Snowconut Margarita with Don Julio, coconut, lime, agave, triple sec, snow dust; Blitzen Martini with Baileys red velvet, ketel one, Crushed peppermint candy; and the Santa’s Helper shot with Captain Morgan sliced apple, rumchata
- Revelry On The Boulevard: Holiday atmosphere with lots of patio space on N Lamar. Holiday cocktails include the Coquito Puerto Rican Egg Nog, Chocolate S’more, Hot Toddy, and Peppermint Martini