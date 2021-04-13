Takeout Tuesday: Waffle Love, It’s Love At First Bite!

This Takeout Tuesday we are featuring Waffle Love! Waffle Love is a family-owned business that started as a food truck in Austin back in 2017 and back in March of last year, they opened their brick-and-mortar in Round Rock.



Belgian waffles are one of the tastiest treats you can have for breakfast, but their menu offers both sweet and savory that is perfect any time of day.

Located at 1300 Gattis School Rd., Round Rock, from 9 a.m. -8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and closed on Sunday. Waffle Love was named “Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat in the US 2021.” Stay tuned because they will be opening up a 2nd location in Cedar Park/Leander area next year–location TBA.

Waffle Love is open for dine-in, curbside pickup, and delivery with Favor. Masks are still required. To learn more visit WaffleLoveATX.com, and make sure to give them a follow on Instagram @WaffleLoveATX for weekly food truck locations. Today, the truck will be in Pflugerville at The Commons at Rowe Lane from 4:30-7 p.m.

Don’t forget Waffle Love caters for weddings too! Call or email them about a custom waffle cake for your big day! WaffleLoveATX@gmail.com



