Takeout Tuesday: Vinaigrette & Lenoir Reopen Their Patios for Dine-In

Vinaigrette has reopened its patio for safely distanced dine-in service. Opened Monday- Saturday from 11am- 9pm.

The restaurant strives to source local and organic ingredients. So, if you’re looking for a healthier option for lunch or dinner, this is a great place! The local bistro seriously raises the “salad bar” with their delicious entree salads, soups and sandwiches.

Curbside takeout and Vinaigrette’s in-house delivery service (within a 3-mile radius of the restaurant) including pre-order family meals are also still available. Guests can order online.

Reservations are encouraged, but not required and can be made for dine-in HERE.

Lenoir has now reopened for outdoor-only seating in the wine garden and curbside service four days a week, Thursday- Sunday from 5 p.m. until close, with plans to expand to weekend lunch hours for the first time in the future. Owners Todd and Jess have creatively turned the restaurant “inside out” by redoing and hanging their iconic indoor lanterns in the trees outside and adding new, colorful tables with custom-designed oil cloth vinyl coverings with patterns such as pink and blue loquats. This updated seating area is the new best stylish and spacious backyard in town with the same great backyard vibe plus distanced chairs in the lawn for drinking. The all-natural wine list has sparkling, white, orange, rosé, and red bottles that are also all discounted when ordered to-go. New to the menu are four ABV cocktails plus beer and cider.













The new hot weather food menu includes 12 dishes:

In addition, this Sunday they are doing Sunday Suppers which is a to-go only menu designed for 4 people that you can pre-order. It will include salad, homemade bread, entree and will be hot and ready to eat as soon as you pick up. To read about COVID requirements of staff and customers see here. Guests can make reservations now on Resy and all takeout will be cooked-to-order.