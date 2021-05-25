TAKEOUT TUESDAY: Two Hands Cafe

Two Hands is a community-focused cafe that strives to create nutritious, simple, and delicious food paired with exceptional coffee. Taking inspiration from Australia’s forward-thinking culinary scene and relaxed beachside lifestyle, Two Hands aims to be a place for the community near and far to come unwind in the light-filled space. The menu together with the coastal-inspired interiors and caring service will have guests feeling a world away from the day-to-day grind!

As with most restaurants in Austin right now, Two Hands is hiring for all areas of the restaurant: Chefs, Baristas, Bar Tenders, and Servers. Two Hands Café is located at 1011 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704. To learn more visit their website or call (512) 215-9692 for more details.

Learn More About Barney

Barney (Fleetwood) Hannagan grew up in a small outback town called Hawker, located in the heart of the Flinders Ranges in Southern Australia. Barney learned, from a young age, countless lessons in traditional indigenous campfire cooking, bush tucker collecting, and native foraging. The knowledge and skillset that he obtained throughout these formative years gave Barney a wildly unique loyalty to seasonality and sustainability, as well as an unyielding appreciation for diversity of ingredients and flavours.





His professional career began in 2004, and he has since helped successfully open cafes in Australia, The United Kingdom, and The United States of America.

With over 17 years of professional hospitality industry experience, Barney’s passion lies within the Australian-style cafe business model and open-fire cooking. His menus showcase diverse cultural flavors, vibrant presentation techniques, responsible food sourcing, and preparation methods — above all he is passionate about sharing this food experience with others.

Barney spent his first three years in the United States making a splash in the food scene with Proud Mary Coffee (a leading Australian cafe brand and cafe model) in Portland, Oregon, gaining mentions on Food Network, regular features in Eater/Eater PDX lists, and being listed in Bon Appetit Magazine’s Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America (2018).

Barney made the move to Austin, Texas in January 2020 with his wife Jazmine and Tanner the Dog and soon to follow the birth of their daughter Emmylou.

Barney moved to Austin with the intent of opening and launching the NYC-based Aussie Café brand Two Hands-on South Congress. With the successful execution of the food program at Proud Mary, he was to join as the Executive chef but with some alterations, due to Covid-19, there was a change to his position to General Manager. He successfully opened the café in October 2020 and continues to operate and grow the successful presence of Two Hands in Austin.