Takeout Tuesday: Spice Up Your Day With Tumble 22’s Hot Special

Did you know you can get Nashville hot chicken right here in Austin? The first Tumble 22 opened as a food trailer in 2017 and was so popular that a brick and mortar location opened on Burnet Road in 2018. The group then opened a Cedar Park location in April 2020 and purchased the most recently opened locations in the old Magnolia Cafe space which opened in summer 2020 on Lake Austin Boulevard. The team has worked to honor and pay homage to the beloved Magnolia Cafe that was in the space prior to them by painting a giant Magnolia mural in the interior.

Helmed by Chef Harold Marmulstein, the popular hot chicken is fried and coated in his own secret blend of spices, getting its heat from the cayenne and spice dip, and is then tumbled in this coating exactly 22 times. But, before you delve into this culinary adventure be forewarned, you’ve got to be ready to take a little heat.

Tumble 22’s heat levels don’t mess around – ranging from “wimpy” to “Cluck’n Hot.” However, for those who don’t like it hot, the menu includes other flavor options and sauces like Sweet Chili Yogurt and Cilantro Mint. Yum!





The menu features items like a crispy chicken sandwich, chicken tenders, bites, bone-in chicken, mac n’ cheese, deviled eggs, and more. Guests can wash it all down with a drink from the cocktail menu like a Margarita or a Paloma and finish it all off with a homemade pie.

The current favorite offer is the Chicken Picnic Special that feeds 4 people for just $25. It is available every Monday and Tuesday and is perfect for a family meal, small gatherings, or Monday night football. Check out all the locations + menus at www.tumble22.com or on Instagram at @tumble22hotchx.