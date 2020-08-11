Takeout Tuesday: Spice Up Your Day With Devil May Care

Devil May Care is known for their expertly curated cocktails and flavorful food dishes. They are currently open for limited reservations Thursday-Saturday and for to-go orders and pickup Monday-Sunday. The menu is a delicious take on modern, mediterranean cuisine.

Not sure what to order? We reached out to Devil May Care and they shared some of their favorite cocktails and food items.

“Must” Try Cocktails:

Photo By: White Light Exposure



Hellfire: Reposado Tequila, Dry Curacao, Lime, Blood Orange, Fresno Concentrate, Simple Syrup

Azafran: Bell Pepper Infused Cachaca, Saffron Syrup, Paprika, Citric Acid

Bell Pepper Infused Cachaca, Saffron Syrup, Paprika, Citric Acid Chrysalis: Irish Gin, Butterfly Pea Flower Syrup, Ginger Syrup, Lemon

Irish Gin, Butterfly Pea Flower Syrup, Ginger Syrup, Lemon Aperol Spritzed: Thyme-Infused Aperol, Dry Gin, Grapefruit, Honey

Thyme-Infused Aperol, Dry Gin, Grapefruit, Honey Forbidden Fruit (large format, 6 servings): Red Wine, Sweet Vermouth, Lemon, Simple Syrup, Tonic Water



Photo By: White Light Exposure

“Must” Try Food:

Photo By: White Light Exposure

Labneh & Pita flatbread

House Hummus and everything Pita

Chicken Thigh: Curry, Cauliflower, Dukkah. Skewered, served with Everything Pita, Napa Cabbage, Lightly-Pickled Tomato and Cucumber, Fragrant Rice, and Spiced Chickpeas

Potato Falafel with Mint Aioli, Candied Lamb

Corn Panisse Fritters with Elote puree and feta cheese

Hanger Steak Shawarma, Muhammara, Pickled Berries, Sunflower. Skewered, served with Everything Pita, Napa Cabbage, Lightly-Pickled Tomato and Cucumber, Fragrant Rice, and Spiced Chickpeas















To learn more about Devil May Care, visit their website and check them out on social media @DevilMayCareATX. To order, click HERE.