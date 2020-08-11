Takeout Tuesday: Spice Up Your Day With Devil May Care

Devil May Care is known for their expertly curated cocktails and flavorful food dishes. They are currently open for limited reservations Thursday-Saturday and for to-go orders and pickup Monday-Sunday. The menu is a delicious take on modern, mediterranean cuisine.
Not sure what to order? We reached out to Devil May Care and they shared some of their favorite cocktails and food items.
“Must” Try Cocktails:
- Hellfire: Reposado Tequila, Dry Curacao, Lime, Blood Orange, Fresno Concentrate, Simple Syrup
- Azafran: Bell Pepper Infused Cachaca, Saffron Syrup, Paprika, Citric Acid
- Chrysalis: Irish Gin, Butterfly Pea Flower Syrup, Ginger Syrup, Lemon
- Aperol Spritzed: Thyme-Infused Aperol, Dry Gin, Grapefruit, Honey
- Forbidden Fruit (large format, 6 servings): Red Wine, Sweet Vermouth, Lemon, Simple Syrup, Tonic Water
“Must” Try Food:
- Labneh & Pita flatbread
- House Hummus and everything Pita
- Chicken Thigh: Curry, Cauliflower, Dukkah. Skewered, served with Everything Pita, Napa Cabbage, Lightly-Pickled Tomato and Cucumber, Fragrant Rice, and Spiced Chickpeas
- Potato Falafel with Mint Aioli, Candied Lamb
- Corn Panisse Fritters with Elote puree and feta cheese
- Hanger Steak Shawarma, Muhammara, Pickled Berries, Sunflower. Skewered, served with Everything Pita, Napa Cabbage, Lightly-Pickled Tomato and Cucumber, Fragrant Rice, and Spiced Chickpeas
To learn more about Devil May Care, visit their website and check them out on social media @DevilMayCareATX. To order, click HERE.