Takeout Tuesday: Rosen’s Bagels Now Available For Delivery On Vinder!

Vinder users can purchase Rosen’s plain bagels, everything bagels, and jalapeño cheddar bagels by the half dozen. Rosen’s is just one of the many local vendors that Vinder provides delivery for and an additional platform to sell their goods!

An Austin-based bagel shop specializing in traditional bagels, artisanal schmears, house-cured lox, and all other bagel-related needs.

Founded by Tom Rosen in 2017, Rosen’s Bagel Co. follows an exhaustively researched recipe, executing a traditional, boil and bake approach to bageling.

In addition to standard schmears, Rosen’s Bagel Co. also creates inventive, inspired variations and sandwiches proving a dose of both newness and nostalgia.

Vinder has been able to cultivate a quality group of cottage bakers in the Austin area like Moonstone Baking Co. and Bruno’s Baked Goods. Vinder’s platform allowed these bakers to keep their businesses going in COVID, like Moonstone Bakery who was at a loss with the shutdown of farmer’s market’s back in March.

