Takeout Tuesday: Oakmont Food Company

Oakmont Food Company started by Executive Chief Adam Muehling and entrepreneur veterans in the Service and Software Industry.

Opened in July of 2020 during the global COVID pandemic with only outside patio seating. Oakmont has continued to grow and prosper and is now fully opened with both indoor and outdoor patio seating. Nestled in the Oakmont/Rosedale neighborhood across the street from Seton Hospital on West 38th Street.

Oakmont is focused on being the cornerstone of the neighborhood and the surrounding community by being a fun, family-friendly experience. Oakmont provides a marketplace, restaurant, bar along with a play area for kids. Oakmont prides itself on offering delicious healthy dishes for adults and kids with all items on the menu made in-house as well as fresh and fun hand-crafted beverages.

Community Involvement