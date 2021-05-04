Takeout Tuesday: Oakmont Food Company

Oakmont Food Company started by Executive Chief Adam Muehling and entrepreneur veterans in the Service and Software Industry.
Opened in July of 2020 during the global COVID pandemic with only outside patio seating. Oakmont has continued to grow and prosper and is now fully opened with both indoor and outdoor patio seating. Nestled in the Oakmont/Rosedale neighborhood across the street from Seton Hospital on West 38th Street.
Oakmont is focused on being the cornerstone of the neighborhood and the surrounding community by being a fun, family-friendly experience. Oakmont provides a marketplace, restaurant, bar along with a play area for kids. Oakmont prides itself on offering delicious healthy dishes for adults and kids with all items on the menu made in-house as well as fresh and fun hand-crafted beverages.
Community Involvement
- During the Texas Snow Storm in February 2021, Oakmont was involved with World Central Kitchen Organization – COVID Restaurants for the People
- Fed 900 people in one day with Work Central Kitchen
- Fed 750 people for free in need in the community
- Dell Children’s Medical Center
- Provided Sweet Treats for Dell Children’s Hospital Annual Tree Lighting event in December 2020.
- Local Schools
- Donated gift cards, fresh juices, and meals for teacher appreciation
- Seton Hospital on West 38th
- Will be feeding over 400 night crew in the next few weeks.