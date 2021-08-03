Takeout Tuesday: New Mexican Seafood Spot, Seareinas

This week we are featuring “Seareinas.” The owners of Gabriela’s Group recently opened their doors to a new Mexican seafood restaurant and bar concept located in North Austin. Based upon the “Queen of the Seas” (reinas in Spanish translates to queen), the menu draws inspiration from authentic Sinaloa-style seafood recipes that co-owners Gabriela and Arturo ate while growing up at home in Mexico. Featuring fresh fish flown in daily from both the Gulf of California and the Pacific Ocean. The menu will offer traditional Mexican seafood dishes and a number of traditional sushi dishes with a special Sinaloa-inspired twist.







Similar to its sister concepts within the Gabriela’s Group, Seareians features a new bar program personally developed by Gabriela herself. All the craft cocktails, margaritas, and micheladas are made with fresh-squeezed juice, in addition to natural fruits that she ate growing up as a child while picking them from her grandmother’s backyard in Mexico.

The interior dining space draws inspiration from the geography of the Sinaloa region in Mexico with a tropical design that includes a color palette of green, turquoise, and custom floral wallpaper, as well as grass-like materials placed on the ceilings to present a more lush atmosphere.

We created Seareinas to bring a brand new dining experience to Austinites. This not only includes our new seafood and sushi dishes but also the live entertainment and the new banda we are hand-selecting to soon serenade our lovely guests. After years of traveling to the Sinaloan coasts while enjoying all of their incredible unique seafood and sushi dishes, we soon realized that we needed to find a way to recreate this experience here in Austin. After years of developing the concept to finally picking a spot that we are now proud to call home, our Gabriela’s Group team couldn’t be more excited to open our doors this summer. Come in and see what all the buzz is about!” Arturo Bucio, Seareinas co-owner













Seareinas is located near the St. John area in Northeast Austin at 6607 N Interstate Hwy 35, Austin, TX 78752. The restaurant is currently open Monday through Sunday from Noon to 10 p.m. They have free parking which is very convenient. Keep in mind, Seareinas does not take reservations.

For more information, visit www.SeareinasAustin.com. Follow along for more news and events on Facebook at @seareinasaustin, as well as on Instagram at @seareinasaustin.

ABOUT GABRIELA’S GROUP:

Gabriela’s Group is Latino-owned-and-operated restaurant management and design group based in Austin, Texas. Founded in 2018 by siblings and Michoacán, Mexico natives Gabriela and Arturo Bucio, the organization oversees restaurants, bars, nightclubs, music clubs, and other projects across Central Texas including Gabriela’s, Taquero Mucho, Mala Vida, Mala Santa, Revival Coffee, and Seareinas.

As proud Latin business-owners and longtime Austin residents, Gabriela’s Group is committed to preserving its unique culture and Latin heritage, while supporting the local Austin community.