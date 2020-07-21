Takeout Tuesday: New East Austin Coffee Shop Alert + New Menu At MezzeMe Turkish Kitchen

There is a new coffee shop in East Austin called Palomino Coffee. They are open daily from 8am to 2pm. Serving espresso, cold brew, drip and pour over coffee from Flat Track and Tacos from Veracruz. The shop is located in the Springdale and East 12th neighborhood. Check them out in person or on Instagram @PalominoCoffee for more details.



Photos By: Palomino Coffee

Locally owned MezzeMe has debuted a new menu of healthy, hearty Turkish-inspired salads, protein plates, hamburgers, pita pockets, wraps, and Turkish flatbreads and pide.

Photo By: Cassandra Klepac

New MezzeMe Menu Includes:

Iskender: delicately sliced beef and lamb doner topped with their house warm buttery tomato sauce served over house made toasted pita bread and cool yogurt.

delicately sliced beef and lamb doner topped with their house warm buttery tomato sauce served over house made toasted pita bread and cool yogurt. Mediterranean Salmon : wood-fired salmon topped with fresh dill and lemon served over arugula and farm-fresh tomatoes and a side of white rice.

: wood-fired salmon topped with fresh dill and lemon served over arugula and farm-fresh tomatoes and a side of white rice. Deluxe Doner Fries : delicately sliced doner served over french fries topped with feta cheese, pickled red cabbage, onions and their house warm buttery tomato sauce and cool tzatziki

: delicately sliced doner served over french fries topped with feta cheese, pickled red cabbage, onions and their house warm buttery tomato sauce and cool tzatziki Golden Glow Bowl: farm-fresh vegetables roasted in the brick oven and tossed with turmeric and extra virgin olive oil, crazy grain, black eyed peas, baby spinach and toppings.

Photo By: Cassandra Klepac

Other new offerings include the Lamburger, Falafel Burger, Kofte Burger, and Turkish flatbreads like Lahmacun and Pide (Turkish pizza).





Photos By: Cassandra Klepac

MezzeMe is owned by Turkish native Mahmud Ugur, and was founded in Austin in 2017. MezzeMe is located at the Triangle at 4700 W Guadalupe St Suite #9, Austin, TX 78751 for dine-in, curbside pickup, and delivery. Order online and view the full new menu HERE.