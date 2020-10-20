Takeout Tuesday: Moody’s Kitchen + Bar

Moody’s Kitchen + Bar is a great spot for catching up with friends, watching your favorite sporting event, studying, or just grabbing a bite to eat with the family. It’s a laid back spot on UT campus, located at 2530 Guadalupe Street. serving casual fare including burgers, pizza, and wings, as well as handcrafted cocktails and local beers on tap. Moody’s comes from local MezzeMe Turkish kitchen owner Mahmud “Moody” Ugur. Moody’s boasts a backyard “garden patio” and multiple indoor and outdoor TVs for game viewing.

When the pandemic hit, we lost the majority of our student customer base at MezzeMe’s former Drag location. We were faced with the decision of permanently closing our doors at a location we loved or reworking the concept to cater to a broader audience. MezzeMe was primarily a fast-casual lunch spot. With Moody’s, we’re venturing beyond a fast-casual concept to provide a bar and kitchen experience, with a wide array of cocktails, beers on tap, pizza, burgers, wings, and more. We’re aiming to provide a space for not only students, but families, sports fans, and visitors from surrounding areas. We’ve also expanded our patio area and installed several TVs for a great outdoor dining experience and sports viewing.” Mahmud “Moody” Ugur, Owner

Now open Monday-Thursday from 11 am to 10 pm, and Friday-Saturday from 11 am to midnight. The full menu can be viewed here.



Photos By: Hayden Walker

Moody’s has also debuted a Game Day Happy Hour. Every Saturday during UT games, happy hour offerings include $1 wings, $6 burgers, $7 pizzas, $4 White Claw, $10 beer pitchers, free chips and salsa, and more. Moody’s offers a regular Monday-Friday happy hour from 4-7 pm with specials listed here.

For more information, visit moodysaustin.com and follow Moody’s on social media @moodysaustin

Free parking is available behind the restaurant for your convenience.