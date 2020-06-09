Takeout Tuesday: Juliet Italian Kitchen

Juliet Italian Kitchen is a local favorite on Barton Springs Road, in the heart of Austin’s Zilker Park neighborhood. Juliet is known for having one of Austin’s best patios. Juliet’s menu features traditional Italian comfort food for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.

When restaurants had to close dining rooms in March due to the pandemic, Juliet remained open offering curbside and delivery service. Memorial Day marked Juliet’s reopening for onsite dining.

Their dining room and patio are now open with social distancing measures in place. They accept walk-ins, and guests may also make reservations for indoor and outdoor seating on Juliet’s website.

Plus, in celebration of summer, Juliet is featuring five new rosés from around the world with selections from Italy, Spain and Oregon. Rosé by the bottle, and frosé is also available for curbside pickup alongside Juliet’s full menu.

2018 Ros’Aura

Is a rosé in the mediterranean style that will transport you to the beaches of the Amalfi Coast. It is an ideal aperitif with notes of freshly-picked berries and scents of wild strawberries, raspberries and cherries.

Rosabella Vino Rosato 2017

Is a delicate and translucent Italian rosé with notes of roses, pomegranate and cherry. It’s bright and refreshing, the perfect start to an early-afternoon happy hour.

Argyle Rosé is an Oregon

Made from the state’s most popular grapes, Pinot Noir. The wine is acidic with flavors of watermelon and fresh cut spring flowers.

Cantaloro Toscana Rosato

Is a fruit forward wine from the hills of Tuscany with notes of grapefruit, guava and lemon. It’s easy drinking and accessible, with a fresh flavor and a dry finish. It’s the perfect everyday wine.

Biutiful Cava Brut Rosé

Is Juliet’s featured sparkling wine from the Spanish region of Requena (reh-cay-nuh), a region with a grape growing history dating back to the 7th century. This fresh, melon forward wine is the ideal wine for turning any evening into a celebration.