Takeout Tuesday: Hot New Items At la Barbecue

la Barbecue was established in 2012 by LeAnn Mueller, granddaughter of the Taylor Texas smoked meat legend, Louie Mueller, and daughter of James Beard Award-winning barbecue luminary, Bobby Mueller.

la Barbecue began as a food truck on South 1st street and quickly became an Austin hotspot best known for their succulent brisket, house made spicy sausage, and giant ribs.

Today, la Barbecue and can now be found in the heart of East Austin sharing a building with neighborhood bodega, the Quickie Pickie on E. Cesar Chavez.

la Barbecue is female-owned and operated by owners LeAnn and wife, Ali Clem. Together the couple oversees the day to day operations, manage new recipe creation, and keep the fire pits burning. Ali is the head cook managing the barbecue pits daily and making sure the brisket stays moist and the sausage spicy!

COVID has provided an opportunity for the team to work on recipe development. They have created a new line of deli meats, summer sausage, thick-cut peppered bacon, and homemade kimchi.







Selections include:

Deli Meats Sliced Japanese Akashi Tri-Tip Smokey, spicy tender deli-sliced Brookshire Pork Loin Turkey Pastrami

Summer Sausage -Pimento Green Olive (All Beef Slow smoked House Made Summer Sausage with pimento and green olive.)

Summer Sausage (All Beef Slow smoked House Made Summer Sausage with cracked peppercorn.)

Thick cut cured peppered bacon (1 week cured and smoked in-house seasoned with coarse ground pepper)

Traditional Favorites Include:

Brisket, pork ribs, smoked turkey breast

House-made spicy sausage now also comes in Chipotle & Jalapeno in case you want to kick it up a notch

BBQ Sandwiches Fan Favorites:

El Sancho – Sausage & your choice of pulled pork or chopped beef, topped with pickled red onions and served on a Martin potato bun

Sausage & your choice of pulled pork or chopped beef, topped with pickled red onions and served on a Martin potato bun la Frito Loco – Pulled pork, chopped beef, chipotle slaw, beans, Fritos, cheese, and jalapeños, served on a Martin’s potato bun. As seen on Burgers Brew and ‘Que

Pulled pork, chopped beef, chipotle slaw, beans, Fritos, cheese, and jalapeños, served on a Martin’s potato bun. Chi-town piñata – Chicago style hot dog with a la Barbecue traditional hotgut topped with dill relish, sport peppers, pickle spear, onion, tomato, mustard, and celery salt… An explosion of flavors in your mouth! Served on a Martin’s hot dog bun.

Chicago style hot dog with a la Barbecue traditional hotgut topped with dill relish, sport peppers, pickle spear, onion, tomato, mustard, and celery salt… An explosion of flavors in your mouth! Served on a Martin’s hot dog bun. Bobby Dawg – House-made jalapeño sausage with your choice of brisket or pulled pork, topped with beans, cheese, onions, jalapeños, and yellow mustard on a Martin’s hotdog bun.

Hot new item alert!!

Red Rocket Hot Dogs – these are bright red 9-inch House Made with all beef. Sold to cook at home or as a meal with mustard, cheese, white onion, and pickled jalapeno on a Martins Hot Dog Bun. Add Chili to make it perfect.

la Barbecue is open Wednesday-Sunday from 11 am- 6 pm. To learn more visit their website or, to place an online order go HERE.