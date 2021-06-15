Takeout Tuesday: Honey Moon Spirit Lounge

It’s “Takeout Tuesday” and this week we are featuring the lovely, Honey Moon Spirit Lounge. Whether it’s grabbing a happy hour with the girls, date night with your love, whatever the occasion is, it’s sure to become your neighborhood go-to spot.

The concept behind Honey Moon Spirit Lounge was created when Adrienne Wiggins and Reed Calhoun were planning their wedding that was pushed back due to Covid. Reed Calhoun is a 25-year hospitality veteran, with years at Enoteca Vespaio and Homeslice Pizza. He was also a longtime musician, frequently touring with his band Bee Caves. When the music slowed down because of the pandemic and Reed and Adrienne had to put wedding and honeymoon plans aside, they created their own Honey Moon Spirit Lounge as a space where they could celebrate their love and express their passion for hospitality.

The menu features plates like Koji-Aged Steak Frites; Smoked Birria Terrine; Duck Fat Fried Seoul Hot Chicken; Vegan Barbecue Burnt Ends; Chicken Confit; Pimento Cheese; Chicken Liver Mousse; East Coast Oysters; King Crab Tarts; and a Chef’s Selection Cheese Plate. The Sweets section features a Bourbon Applejack Hand Pie; Guanaja Dark Chocolate Tart; and Toasted Marshmallow, Coconut and Chocolate Ganache. All proteins are sourced from local and independent Texas farms, as well as most produce on the menu.

Honey Moon Spirit Lounge evokes an ethereal, dreamy atmosphere; the French antique-inspired interior is designed to invoke a feeling of whimsical escapism through jewel tones and dramatic lighting, studded with thoughtfully curated antiques throughout the space. The antiques were carefully collected by Wiggins and Calhoun from all over central Texas, sourced from Round Top, La Grange, and New Braunfels. The space also features a spacious front and back, dog-friendly patio with antique chandeliers throughout the patio and interior.



The bar at Honey Moon Spirit Lounge features a stunning, early 20th century-inspired bar designed by Reed Calhoun and built by Mike Sellman (Chop), with the goal of inviting guests to stay, imbibe, and grab dinner and cocktails. The beverage program is spearheaded by bar manager Mallory Valentine, a 20-year industry vet, previously of Loca d’Oro and Bonhomie. The wine program is led by Certified Sommelier Gretchen Van Eck, previously of Olamaie and Gardner. The overall bar program is a nod to classic bar menus emphasizing fresh juices and bespoke ingredients, including an extensive and diverse wine list featuring varietals from around the world. A selection of beers and ciders and a tap of local craft brews are also featured.



Cocktails Include:

The Shady Lady: Amaras Mezcal, Tubi 60, pomegranate molasses, lime

Who’s The Bosc?: Rittenhouse Rye, Pear-Ginger Cordial, Lemon

Wet Your Beak In the Stream: Brennivin Aquavit, Dry Vermouth, Pickle Brine

Honey Moon Margarita: Cimarron Tequila, Dry Curacao, Lime, Agave, Herbed Salt

Aloe’N Together: Clear Fork Gin, Chareau, Grapefruit-Cardamom Shrub, Cava

The Full Salute: Wodka Vodka, Averna, Espresso, House-Made Almond Orgeat

Meet The Team

Reed Calhoun – Operating and Managing Partner

Reed Calhoun has 25 years of experience in the restaurant/bar business. After moving to the Austin area in 2006, he has worked and managed some of the more successful Austin establishments, including Enoteca Vespaio for 6 years and Homeslice Pizza for 4 years, both making numerous appearances on “Best Of” lists in Austin in The Statesman, Austin Chronicle, Texas Monthly and Austin Monthly. After taking bits and pieces of each experience over the last two decades, he has reached the pivotal moment where the obvious next move is to fulfill his dream of owning and operating his own successful bar/restaurant, while focusing on what he knows best: people, food, drink and providing exquisite service.

Adrienne Wiggins – Operating and Managing Partner:

Adrienne Wiggins has been in the service industry off and on since she was 16. Whether it was working in restaurants, fashion or design she has always enjoyed taking care of people. She worked in the fashion industry in Los Angeles for a few years after college before moving back to her home state of Texas where she and Reed started to dream up this beautiful collaboration that is a perfect marriage of their creativity and love of people. Adrienne Wiggins has spent the last 9 years managing both land and residential properties in Texas and California. With a background in land management, she continues to oversee the various land and mineral rights that she has spread across West Texas. After investing in two real estate properties in central Austin, Adrienne has recently completed her Texas Real Estate classes with the intention of expanding her knowledge of the ever growing Austin market. With a Communications degree and a natural instinct for leadership, Adriennel combines her catering and bartending experience to create a thriving environment for success.

Executive Chef Manuel Rocha III:

As an 8 yr old boy, he fell in love with cooking while watching his mother in the kitchen make all of their meals from scratch, including his favorite homemade tortillas. Manuel has had experience in kitchens across Austin, including Hopfields, Academia, and Bonhomie. Honey Moon Spirit Lounge is like a home away from home for Chef Rocha; not only a strong supportive family, but they also provide him the means to harness a new style.

Chef Rocha says, his beautiful wife and daughter motivate him to get up, and create something new every day; to be better than he was the day before. He proudly serves each dish with great family-style portions; so that you, your family, and friends can experience a bit of everything.

I want to cater to all people… A lot of people have dietary restrictions, and I like to keep these things in mind when creating a menu.” Chef Rocha

Honey Moon Spirit Lounge’s hours of operation are 4 pm-10 pm Sunday, Tuesday-Thursday, and 4 pm-11 pm Friday-Saturday (kitchen closes at 10 pm), closed Mondays. They’re located at 624 W 34th St, Austin, TX. Indoor dining, patio seating, and bar seating are available. Reservations are required.