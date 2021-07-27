Takeout Tuesday: Enjoy Taco Tuesday On The East Side With Discada

For today’s Takeout Tuesday, we are featuring Discada. Located in the Rosewood neighborhood, sits a little white food truck on the corner of Angelina Street and Rosewood Avenue. It’s no surprise this area in east Austin is rich in history, culture, and really good food.

So, What Is Discada?

Discada is a typical dish from northern Mexico. It gets its name because traditionally you make it in a used plow disc that has been welded shut. Discada is an alternative to a barbecue. This taco truck knows what they are doing and it’s definitely a top taco spot to add to your list.

You have the option of ordering 1, 3, 5, and 8 taquitos. They are pretty small so the most popular options are the 5 and 8.







What’s Inside The Taco?

A 24-hour marinade of beef, pork, bell peppers, and onions slow-cooked for 6 hours in a tractor plow disc. It’s then topped with onion, cilantro, pineapple, and served with lime and a side of green and pink salsa. Seriously so unique and delicious! If you’re looking for a go-to taco spot, Discada is the place.

CC: Discada Instagram

Discada is located at 1319 Rosewood Avenue and is open for takeout! TO-GO//CURBSIDE AVAILABLE | ORDER ONLINE-CLICK HERE. Open Tuesday- Saturday from noon to 8 pm. Give them a follow on Instagram to stay in the loop and visit their website to learn more.